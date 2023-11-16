Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.67 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion and approximately $641.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,044.27 or 0.05515014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002162 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,350,273,102 coins and its circulating supply is 35,278,550,801 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

