Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $21,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

