Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

CRDL opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 81.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

