Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insider Sells $80,101.77 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,814.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Cars.com stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARS. UBS Group started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cars.com by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 423,507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cars.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cars.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

