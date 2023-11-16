Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $28.64

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.64, but opened at $31.38. Carvana shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 2,196,061 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Carvana Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.09.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Carvana by 1,225.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

