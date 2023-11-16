Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Get Catalent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Catalent

Catalent Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, Director Michelle R. Ryan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle R. Ryan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $158,329 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.