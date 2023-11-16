Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.68.

CAT opened at $251.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

