Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 769,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,216,038 shares.The stock last traded at $154.48 and had previously closed at $162.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Celsius to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Celsius from $60.00 to $66.67 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celsius from $61.67 to $71.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Celsius Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 270,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $15,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,896 shares of company stock worth $37,016,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Celsius by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Celsius by 52.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

