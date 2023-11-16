Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.