CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $66,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.43 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

