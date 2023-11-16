Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $451,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 579,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

