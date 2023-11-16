Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,158 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $595.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $543.19 and a 200-day moving average of $496.20. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $613.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.