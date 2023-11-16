Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 102,215 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $19,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 101.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 50.3% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,018.18%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.