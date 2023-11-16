Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $366,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $366,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,788 shares of company stock worth $137,822,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $219.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.