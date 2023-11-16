Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 8,826 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $162.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

