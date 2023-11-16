Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 81,758 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,758 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after purchasing an additional 784,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

