Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92,080 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 83.6% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $146.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.55 and a 200 day moving average of $144.83.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

