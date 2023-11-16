Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,036 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.59% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $19,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

FV stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

