Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,643 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $189.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.75. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

