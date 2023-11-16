Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,573 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

