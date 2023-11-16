Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $20.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.73% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $20,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.