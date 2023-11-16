Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 6,492 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $24,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,189 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after acquiring an additional 267,165 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

