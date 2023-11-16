Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.05% of Realty Income worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of O stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.