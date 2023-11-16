Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,074 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $24,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 162,507 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

