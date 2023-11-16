Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.45% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,346,000 after buying an additional 222,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,338,000 after purchasing an additional 842,417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,755,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,721,000 after purchasing an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,913,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,504,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

