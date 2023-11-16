Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 8,420 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

