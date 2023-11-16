Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 31,766 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

