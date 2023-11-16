Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $963.29 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.14 and a 1-year high of $981.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $864.17 and a 200 day moving average of $833.97. The company has a market capitalization of $397.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

