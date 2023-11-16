Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 102.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $3,173,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $465.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $549.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

