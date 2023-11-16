Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $226.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

