Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 26,351 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.