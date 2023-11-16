Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 11,109 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

