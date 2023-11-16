Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 205 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,105,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.