Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 302 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $218.08 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average of $209.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

