ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 12% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08. 3,751,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,164,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Fox Advisors downgraded ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,326,970 shares of company stock worth $24,839,403. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the period. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.