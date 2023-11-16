Charles L. Adair Buys 500 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,671.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

