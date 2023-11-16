Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster Acquires 5,620 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $187.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

