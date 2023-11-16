Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,552 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of ServiceNow worth $616,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

NOW stock opened at $650.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $659.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $575.78 and a 200-day moving average of $554.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $5,729,390. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

