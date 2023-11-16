Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,727 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $510,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $349.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

