Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,965 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Intuit worth $694,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $555.54 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.94 and a 12-month high of $567.03. The company has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.95.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.