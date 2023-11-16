Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $383,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $103.97 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

