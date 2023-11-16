Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.20% of Allstate worth $627,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after acquiring an additional 359,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,808,000 after acquiring an additional 464,244 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.53. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

