Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $400.88 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,259 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $400,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

