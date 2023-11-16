Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $413.65 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Southern worth $413,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,505. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

