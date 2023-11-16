Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $439.83 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $439,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $125.28 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

