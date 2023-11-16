Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $451.96 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,244,227 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.43% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $451,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

