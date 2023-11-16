Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $470.76 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $470,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $195.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average is $187.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

