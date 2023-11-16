Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $531.65 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of The Cigna Group worth $531,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $963,542,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $283.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.94 and its 200 day moving average is $280.78.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.