Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $658.89 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,548,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $658,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

