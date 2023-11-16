Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $705.92 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $705,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

